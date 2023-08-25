Guatemala president-elect, VP-elect facing serious death threats, says Americas rights body
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 03:52 IST
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights asked Guatemala to provide more protections for President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and Vice President-elect Karin Herrera, it said on Thursday, citing "serious and urgent" risks to their wellbeing.
In a statement, the commission said the threats include two plots against the politicians' lives.
