Guatemala president-elect, VP-elect facing serious death threats, says Americas rights body

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights asked Guatemala to provide more protections for President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and Vice President-elect Karin Herrera, it said on Thursday, citing "serious and urgent" risks to their wellbeing.

In a statement, the commission said the threats include two plots against the politicians' lives.

