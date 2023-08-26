'Handsome guy': Biden says of Trump mug shot
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said Donald Trump looked like a "handsome guy" in the mug shot taken of his predecessor, who was booked at a Georgia jail on election charges on Thursday.
An unsmiling Trump was captured glaring at the camera in the mug shot, which was released late on Thursday.
