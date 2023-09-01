Haryana: CM Khattar announces 'car free' Tuesdays in Karnal, launches cycle rally

In a bid to check pollution, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday announced that Tuesdays will now be designated as 'car-free' days in Karnal. As part of this initiative, all government officials will be required to travel by bicycle on Tuesdays. Khattar, two-time MLA from Karnal, also pledged that if he visits the district on a Tuesday, he will personally lead by example by riding a bicycle.

The chief minister made this announcement while addressing a gathering of youth during the flagging-off ceremony of the 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon rally' in Karnal.

Before the rally's commencement, Khattar administered an oath to the young participants, urging them to stay away from the drug menace.

After flagging off the Cyclothon, the chief minister participated in the rally by cycling alongside the youth, motivating them with slogans of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' and ''Drug-Free Haryana''.

''Thousands of youth participated in the cycle rally in Karnal, setting the stage for Haryana to create a world record in Cyclothon participation with three lakh youth, going to surpass the previous record held by Madhya Pradesh with around 37,000 participants,'' an official statement issued here said.

Khattar said that this campaign against drug addiction will traverse through various districts of the state, culminating in a grand youth rally in Karnal on the evening of September 25. The message of the cyclothon rally, conducted under the 'Drug-Free Haryana' campaign, is poised to resonate throughout the country, safeguarding the lives of the young generation, he said.

''To save our youth from drug addiction, the Haryana government, in collaboration with social and religious organizations, is committed to realizing the vision of a drug-free Haryana,'' he said.

He stressed that the Cyclothon rally serves a dual purpose, promoting not only a drug-free lifestyle but also physical well-being through cycling, which is akin to yoga and enhances physical development. He commended the active participation of youth including girls in the cycle rally.

Recognising the issue of drug addiction in neighbouring Punjab, Khattar highlighted the need to protect Haryana's youth from the scourge. The Karnal administration had made adequate security and traffic arrangements for the Cyclothon event with ambulance services and refreshment facilities available at various points. The rally is expected to enter Panipat district later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)