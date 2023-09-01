Left Menu

Central agencies not taking appropriate steps against TMC leaders accused in cases: CPI(M)

01-09-2023
Alleging that the Trinamool Congress and BJP are in cohorts with each other, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim on Friday claimed that central agencies are not taking appropriate steps against TMC leaders who are accused in various corruption cases.

Salim said that prices of transportation, medicines and essential goods have risen exorbitantly, putting huge pressure on the general people.

He alleged that the TMC and BJP are in cohorts with each other.

''Central agencies are not taking appropriate steps against those ruling party leaders in the state who are accused in various cases,'' he said.

The cost of agricultural activity has increased severely owing to high petrol and diesel prices, he said claiming that farmers do not get proper prices for their products.

''The Left and Congress have come together to put up as their candidate against BJP and TMC here,'' he said, canvassing for the CPI(M) candidate in the Dhupguri assembly seat by-poll to be held on September 5.

Salim claimed that the AIIMS, which was supposed to be set up at Raiganj and would have benefitted the people of the northern part of the state, was shifted to Kalyani in the south after the BJP came to power in 2014.

He asserted that religion should not be mingled with politics.

The Trinamool Congress termed the accusations of Salim against it as an attempt to please the BJP.

''When the TMC, Congress and the Left parties are meeting for the third time for a grand alliance against the BJP, (state Congress chief) Adhir Chowdhury and Mohd Salim are trying to help the saffron party,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

