"Re-activate BJP's call centre to avoid lack of communication with workers": Amit Shah to call center's Convener ahead of 2024 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the All India Samvad Kendra workshop and issued instructions to re-activate BJP's call centre so that there is no lack of communication with the party workers. "Amit Shah gave a mantra to Convener to re-activate BJP's call centre so that there is no lack of communication and party workers can report," a party source told ANI.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, the BJP is reactivating and expanding its call centres to strengthen its social media. Around 150 representatives today joined the workshop. BJP National General Secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav were also present at the workshop.

This was the first national-level meeting held to reactivate and expand Call centres set up by the party. "After this meeting, all state representatives will take meetings in their respective states and will give feedback to high command. Accordingly, the party will work for the 2024 polls and will reach the people as per requirement," the party source said.

BJP is exploring every possible way to connect and communicate with the voters. Ruling party is focusing on training its workers as a part of the initiative. The main aim of the move is to have a well-defined system for preparing the call centres to connect with the voters on a national scale. Through the establishment of call centres in different parts of the country, the BJP aims to reach out to the maximum number of voters, even in rural areas and small towns across the country. (ANI)

