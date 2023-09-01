Left Menu

Special Parliament session could be precursor for early Lok Sabha polls: Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:26 IST
Special Parliament session could be precursor for early Lok Sabha polls: Nitish
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday claimed that the special session of Parliament convened later this month could be a precursor to early Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) leader was replying to queries from journalists after returning from Mumbai where the opposition coalition INDIA held its latest round of talks.

''You just need to understand that convening of the special session only adds credence to the possibility of early Lok Sabha polls, which I have been speaking of for some time,'' he said.

Kumar, whose party has 16 members in the Lok Sabha, also declared that the demand of a nationwide caste census will be raised ''strongly'' during the session, which will be held from September 18 to 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023