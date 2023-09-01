Those who indulged in scams have got together for INDIA meet, says Shiv Sena MP; asserts Mahayuti will win all 48 Maharashtra LS seats

Taking a swipe at the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA here, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Friday said all those who indulged in scams have come together and asserted the Mahayuti will win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The Mahayuti primarily comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

He also took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said the son of Bal Thackeray was resorting to 'yes sir, yes sir' to praise leaders who criticised the Shiv Sena founder.

''Those who are indulging in big scams in the country have gathered here. Around 40 thieves from 26 parties who committed scams worth several lakh crores, like the fodder scam, the 2G spectrum scam, the Delhi liquor scam, the Commonwealth scam, and COVID centre scam have come together in Mumbai,'' Shewale said.

Asserting that the National Democratic Alliance will win more than 375 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls, the Mumbai South Central MP said, ''The Mahayuti will have more than 215 MLAs and win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra,'' he said.

''The INDIA alliance is a gang of scammers from across the country that have come together under one roof in Mumbai. All the corrupt leaders from across the country have come to Mumbai for tourism. And the Hinduhridaysamrat's (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) son is going around doing 'yes sir, yes sir,' to praise leaders who criticized our Balasaheb,'' Shewale alleged.

The faces of those who betrayed Balasaheb's ideals are now out before the public in the INDIA meeting, he claimed.

Leaders from 28 opposition parties that are part of INDIA alliance met in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday and took crucial decisions, including setting up a 14-member coordination committee which will be the top decision-making body of the alliance and start work on seat sharing.

