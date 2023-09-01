"Delhi Police is fully prepared to deal with any kind of threat": Special CP Madhup Tiwari ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital this month, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari on Friday said that the force is fully prepared to deal with any kind of threat. Speaking to ANI, Special CP Tiwari said, "All kinds of arrangements and precautions have been taken to ensure that no terrorist activities take place. Delhi Police has taken utmost care in making such a big arrangement."

"Delhi Police staff deployed for the G20 Summit have been given micro-level training. They have been repeatedly briefed about their duties and rehearsals are being conducted continuously," he added. National Security Guard, Indian Air Force, Air Traffic Control, Delhi Police and other security agencies are working together to neutralize any kind of threat or drone attack during the G20 Summit.

This G20 conference is to be held on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan. During this, Delhi Police personnel will not be seen in a Khaki uniform but in a formal dress.

More than 1,500 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed outside Pragati Maidan. Special CP Tiwari said that around 50,000 personnel will participate in this entire event.

To ensure that there is no lapse in the security of foreign guests, Delhi Police is continuously conducting rehearsals on the route from the airport to the hotel. "110 QRT vans have been deployed in the New Delhi district where the G20 summit is to be held. The staff deployed in these will be equipped with modern weapons, from MP-5 guns, and Glock pistols etc.," a Delhi police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)