Left Menu

Rajasthan govt took prompt, strict action: Priyanka Gandhi on woman paraded naked

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:10 IST
Rajasthan govt took prompt, strict action: Priyanka Gandhi on woman paraded naked
Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tribal woman allegedly stripped and paraded in a village in Rajasthan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the state government took prompt action to arrest the criminals and announced to punish them after trial in a fast-track court.

The Congress general secretary hoped that the victim will get justice at the earliest and the perpetrators of this dastardly incident will be punished severely.

Seven people have been arrested and four others detained after a 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by various political leaders.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said it is very important to take prompt and strict action in incidents of crimes against women and punish the criminals.

''The Rajasthan government has taken prompt action to arrest the criminals and announced to get them punished after trial in a fast-track court,'' she said.

In a video which went viral, the woman was allegedly disrobed and paraded in front of villagers by her husband.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took cognisance of the incident and posted on X on Friday night, that such incidents have no place in a civilized society.

He had said the accused will be arrested soon and tried in a fast-track court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023