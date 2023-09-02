Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 02-09-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 18:37 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains have caused huge damage in Uttarakhand and the state government will provide all help to those affected, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday after conducting an aerial survey of the rain-ravaged Chamoli district.

Officials have been asked to assess the damage caused by the rains and repair work will be started once the monsoon is over, he said.

Dhami was accompanied by state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and Tharali MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta.

Talking to reporters after surveying Narayanbagad, Tharali, Dewal and Gwaldam, the chief minister said heavy rains this time have caused huge damage in the state.

''People's lives have been affected due to landslides and land subsidence damaging houses at many places. There has been huge loss of assets and crops. Officials have been asked to assess the damage caused by the excess rains,'' Dhami said.

''The government is with the affected people. They will be provided every help. Talks have also been held with the Centre on the issue,'' he said.

He said the situation is being constantly reviewed. All efforts are being made to normalise things at the earliest. Reconstruction and repair work will be started soon after the monsoon is over, Dhami said.

On August 22, Dhami had said Uttarakhand has suffered losses worth over Rs 1,000 crore so far due to heavy rains.

He had said a scheme would soon be introduced by the state government to rehabilitate the affected people and take care of children who lost their parents in rain-related incidents.

