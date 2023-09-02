Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:36 IST
Simultaneous polls will bring positive change in country's election system: ABVP
Simultaneous polls will bring a ''positive change'' in India's election system and also accelerate the country's progress, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said on Saturday.

Welcoming the constitution of a committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of ''one nation, one election'', ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said the country will be relieved from frequent elections if those are held simultaneously.

''One nation, one election is a very important requirement in the direction of electoral reforms. If progress is made in this direction, it will surely bring a positive change in the election system of the country, which will be relieved from being in election mode all the time,'' Shukla told PTI.

The proposal to hold simultaneous polls is also an important step towards checking corruption, he said, adding that if implemented, it will save public money and accelerate the country's progress.

Shukla said simultaneous elections is a long-pending demand of the ABVP.

''We welcome the constitution of a committee by the government to examine the feasibility of reintroduction of the system of holding simultaneous elections,'' he said.

The issue of simultaneous polls is back in focus with the government forming the committee headed by Kovind and opening up the possibility of the Lok Sabha election being advanced so that it could be held with a string of state Assembly polls.

Sources said Kovind will explore the feasibility of the exercise and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.

The former president is expected to talk to experts and may also consult the leaders of different political parties, they said.

