No Question Hour, Zero Hour in special session of Parliament: Sources

During the five-day "special session of Parliament" to be held from September 18 to 22, there will likely be no Question Hour, Zero Hour and no Private Member Business bill, according to the sources. "There will be likely no Question Hour, Zero Hour and no Private Member Business in the 5-day special session of Parliament," said the sources.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this special session, however, was not revealed. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

He attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November. (ANI)

