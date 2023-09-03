Left Menu

"Discuss China in special session without any fear..." Sanjay Raut takes dig at PM Modi

"Discuss China in the special session without any fear. We will support the government in this discussion", Raut said.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 10:24 IST
"Discuss China in special session without any fear..." Sanjay Raut takes dig at PM Modi
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader on Sunday took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. Raut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss China in the special session of the parliament without any fear.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Raut said, "It has been learned that PM Modi has called for a special session of the parliament in the 'Amrit Kaal' to discuss China's occupation of India's land and the publication of the map of the newly occupied part". "Discuss China in the special session without any fear. We will support the government in this discussion", Raut added.

Earlier, Congress MP Raul Gandhi, during his visit to Ladakh hit out at the Centre saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul had said. Responding to Rahul's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, earlier, took a jibe at the former stating that nobody takes his statements seriously.

"I think Rahul Gandhi should delve into the history of land losses during his grandfather's, grandmother's, and father's tenures. And all the land that was lost was during that time. No one takes Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously," Shekhawat had said. Meanwhile, the Modi government called for a special session between September 18 to 20.

The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023