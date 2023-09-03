“Nothing less than genocidal call”: BJP on 'Sanatana Dharma' remark by Udhayanidhi Stalin

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday lambasted Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark and termed it as 'genocidal call'. "Once again, the INDIA alliance has shown its true face, 'Bharat Virodhi face', the 'Hindu Virodhi face'. This is nothing less than a genocidal call, and it has been supported by Karti Chidambaram of the Congress party," he said.

Poonawalla further questioned the opposition block alliance and said, "Is this 'Mohabbat ki dukaan, or is this Nafrat ke bhaijaan'?" Poonawalla then went on to question Uddhav Thackeray and the members of the INDIA Alliance and said - "Is this the manner in which India will unite by calling for the extermination and termination of that faith in which 80 per cent of the population has faith?"

Meanwhile, the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, accused Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of peddling a "bought-out idea from Christian missionaries". Addressing a conference in Chennai on Saturday, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government railed against Sanatan Dharma, saying, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

In a scathing retort to the DMK leader over his remarks, Annamalai took to his official handle on X to post, "The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. Thiru @Udhaystalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate ******* like you to parrot their malicious ideology. "Taking a further swipe at Udhayanidhi, the BJP state chief posted, "Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is hold a Mic at an event like this and rant out your frustration!" (ANI)

