Left Menu

"Haryana people will soon get benefits of AAP freebies...": Delhi CM Kejriwal tells CM Khattar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded to the remarks of his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar on 'freebies'. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:23 IST
"Haryana people will soon get benefits of AAP freebies...": Delhi CM Kejriwal tells CM Khattar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded to the remarks of his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar on 'freebies'. Speaking about the upcoming Haryana assembly polls in 2024, CM Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana people will soon get the benefit of freebies.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi CM said, "Khattar Sahab! We provide free and world-class education and health services in Delhi. We provide free electricity and water around the clock. We have started these facilities in Punjab, too and the public is happy with us. Soon, the people of Haryana will also get the benefit of freebies". Earlier on Saturday, Haryana CM Khattar interacted with the beneficiaries of CM's Pariwar Antyodaya scheme and targetted the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that there are parties that raise slogans like, 'Get this for free, Get that for free'.

"There are many parties that raise slogans like 'get this for free, get that for free'... Instead of inculcating the habit of freebies, our government's priority is to fulfil the needs of a working person, enhance his skills and develop him", CM Khattar said. It is worth mentioning that during the Gujarat assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the AAP of resorting to 'freebies' and alleged that the latter indulges in 'Revdi politics', (freebies politics).

A war of words between the AAP and the BJP emerged during the Gujarat polls when the former, sticking to its pattern of promises, promised government schools, free electricity, access to water, and free healthcare in Gujarat, if voted to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023