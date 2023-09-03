In overture to China, pope sends greetings to a 'noble' people
Reuters | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Mongolia
Pope Francis on Sunday sent greetings to China, calling its citizens a "noble" people and asking Catholics in China to be "good Christians and good citizens".
Francis made the unscripted comments at the end of Mass, calling up the former and current archbishops of Hong Kong to flank him as he spoke.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- China
- Catholics
- Francis
- Christians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says military held naval, air combat readiness patrol around Taiwan
China launches drills around Taiwan in angry response to VP's US trip
China's investment firm misses payments amid concerns of financial crisis
China launches drills around Taiwan in angry response to VP's US trip
China launches drills around Taiwan in angry response to VP's US trip