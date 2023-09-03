Left Menu

MP CM in panic mode ahead of polls, launching unsustainable schemes: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gone into panic mode ahead of the assembly elections and making a slew of announcements by mortgaging state properties.Shivraj Singh is in panic mode.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:22 IST
Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gone into ''panic mode'' ahead of the assembly elections and making a slew of announcements by mortgaging state properties.

“Shivraj Singh is in panic mode. The BJP's situation can be described in three words: cracking, disintegrating and breaking. Hence, they are announcing things in a hurry by mortgaging property of the state,'' Surjewala told reporters here.

He said even the BJP government knows that whatever they are promising (various schemes) cannot be sustained for more than two months.

“How can a person who has committed sins for 18 years repent in 30 days? People and Lord Mahakal will give a reply to these sins,'' he said.

On the launch of BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, which was flagged off by party chief JP Nadda on Sunday, Surjewala said, “Nadda was rejected by the people in his home state (Himachal Pradesh) where a Congress government was formed''.

Nadda's arrival is a good omen which means the defeat of BJP, he added. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

''Instead of seeking votes, BJP leaders should apologise to the public for ruining Madhya Pradesh in 18 years,'' Surjewala said as he cited data on suicide by farmers in MP, state debt, crime against women and Dalits, and corruption charges.

He claimed Congress is returning to power in MP as people are now aware that they were cheated in the last 18 years under the BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

