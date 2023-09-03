Primary agenda of oppn alliance is complete eradication of Hindu dharma, alleges BJP

The BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and the INDIA coalition over his comments against 'Sanatan Dharma', alleging that it is clear that “a complete eradication” of Hindu dharma is the “primary agenda” of the opposition alliance.

Describing the DMK leader's remarks as “hate speech”, the BJP also urged the Supreme Court to take action against him in accordance with the law.

The party's reaction came after Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquito, and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the remarks have exposed the real character of the opposition alliance.

“This is not a statement given in isolation. It has a complete consequential sequence,” Trivedi told a press conference here at party headquarters, coming down heavily on the DMK leader.

“The DMK leader's remarks within 48 hours after the 'ghamandia' alliance's meeting in Mumbai has exposed the real character of the 'dukandaar of mohabbat ki dukaan (owner of the shop of love),” Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and INDIA opposition bloc “It is clear that a complete eradication of Hindu Dharma, Sanatan Dharma, is their primary agenda,” he alleged.

Home Minister Amit Shah also accused opposition INDIA coalition parties and Udhayanidhi Stalin of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank and appeasement politics.

Dubbing the INDIA bloc as ''ghamandiya gathbandhan'', Shah, who was addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, said the alliance can go to any extent for votebank politics but ''the more they talk against 'Sanatan Dharma', the less they will be visible''.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai too slammed the DMK minister for his ''malicious ideology''.

''Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration!'' he posted BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Narayanan Thirupathy dubbed the DMK a ''cancer'' and said such remarks from the ruling Dravidian party were nothing new. His party would decimate the DMK, he said.

After his remarks led to a furore in social media with BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya stating the DMK leader has called for ''genocide'' of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, Udhayanidhi rubbished that accusation.

Udhayanidhi said on X: ''I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma.'' Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion, he said. ''Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)