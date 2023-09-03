Left Menu

In swipe at govt, Cong says 7th NAM summit took place in 1983 'without much self-serving publicity'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:53 IST
In swipe at govt, Cong says 7th NAM summit took place in 1983 'without much self-serving publicity'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the government, saying the 7th Non-Aligned Summit took place in 1983 ''without much hype and self-serving publicity'' in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared a video clip of former prime minister Indira Gandhi receiving world leaders at the summit.

The Congress has accused the government of running an ''election campaign'' using the upcoming G20 meeting in India and using it to divert people's attention from real issues.

Ramesh said, ''The 7th Non-Aligned Summit took place without much hype and self-serving publicity in New Delhi for five days in March 1983.'' ''Incidentally, this was the Summit to which Fidel Castro brought along Gabriel Garcia Marquez as part of the Cuban delegation. Now, of course, the self-styled Vishwaguru refers to these countries as the Global South,'' he said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre here on September 9-10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023