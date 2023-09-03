HIGHLIGHTS - OTHER MAIN STORIES

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL105 RJ-SHAH-LD RALLY **** Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank politics Dungarpur (Rajasthan): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at opposition INDIA coalition parties over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', accusing them of insulting 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank and appeasement politics. **** MDS13 TN-SANATANA DHARMA-3RDLD UDHAYANIDHI **** Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on Sanatan triggers row; BJP slams 'hate speech', seeks action Chennai: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should hence be eradicated kicked off a political storm on Sunday. **** DEL67 SIMULTANEOUS POLLS-RAHUL **** Idea of 'one nation, one election' attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the idea of ''one nation, one election'' is an attack on the Indian Union and all its states. **** DEL118 CONG-YATRA-LD ANNIVERSARY **** Congress to hold yatras at district level to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sources New Delhi: The Congress is set to hold yatras at the district level to commemorate the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was launched on September 7 last year, sources said on Sunday. **** DEL119 SIMULTANEOUS POLLS-BJP-RAHUL **** Rahul parochial in opposing one nation, one election, should not stand in way of reforms: BJP New Delhi: The BJP noted on Sunday that Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held together in the country till 1967 and the issue of simultaneous elections was debated when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister as well, as it attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ''parochial'' stand in criticising the idea. **** DEL98 SIMULTANEOUS POLLS-LD OFFICIALS **** Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls New Delhi: Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies. **** DEL106 BJP-SANATAN DHARMA **** Primary agenda of oppn alliance is complete eradication of Hindu dharma, alleges BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and the INDIA coalition over his comments against 'Sanatan Dharma', alleging that it is clear that "a complete eradication" of Hindu dharma is the "primary agenda" of the opposition alliance. **** DEL114 OPPN-MEET-LD SESSION **** Kharge convenes meeting of INDIA bloc MPs on Sep 5 ahead of special Parliament session New Delhi: Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc will meet on September 5 to discuss their joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament, the agenda for which is still under wraps. **** MDS5 ISRO-ADITYA-MANOEUVRE **** First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully, says ISRO Bengaluru: ISRO on Sunday said it has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of the country's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from ISTRAC here. **** CAL15 JH-BYPOLL-CONTEST **** J'khand bypolls: INDIA bloc, NDA lock horns over Dumri assembly seat Ranchi: Campaigning for the September 5 bypolls to Jharkhand's Dumri assembly seat ended on Sunday with INDIA bloc candidate Bebi Devi locked in a direct contest with NDA candidate Yashoda Devi. **** CAL5 MN-KUKI-FAMILIES **** Manipur: Last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal shifted to Kangpokpi Imphal: The Manipur government has shifted the last of 10 Kuki families comprising 24 members from Imphal's New Lambulane area where they had been living for decades and did not move elsewhere even after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur four months ago. **** BOM15 MH-CONG-LD YATRA **** Congress launches 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in Maharashtra, except Marathwada, to reach out to people Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday launched its 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in the state to reach out to people, galvanise its cadre and highlight the ''misdeeds'' of the Centre and the Eknath Shinde-led state government through issues like unemployment and inflation. **** DEL96 RJ-KOTA-SUICIDES-PREVENTION **** 'Darwaze pe dastak', food vigil by mess workers: Kota police's new attempt at checking student suicides Kota (Raj): Rocked by a spate of student suicides, the coaching hub of Kota is roping in wardens, mess workers and tiffin service providers to look for any signs of depression or stress among the students staying in hostels and PG accommodations. By Gunjan Sharma **** LEGAL LGD4 DL-COURT-JINDAL-PASSPORT **** Coal scam: Delhi court gives 'no-objection' for renewal of Naveen Jindal's passport New Delhi: A Delhi court has given its 'no-objection' for the renewal of the passport of Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused `in a coal scam case. **** LGD1 DL-HC-DIVORCE-CRUELTY **** False allegations of dowry harassment, rape amount to extreme cruelty: HC New Delhi: False allegations of dowry harassment or rape lodged by a woman against the husband's family members amounts to ''extreme cruelty'' which cannot be condoned, the Delhi High Court has said. **** FOREIGN FGN10 UK-TATA **** Tata Steel in advanced talks to secure funds for UK plant: Reports London: Tata Steel is in advanced talks with the UK government to agree around GBP 500 million in state-backed funding to secure the future of its Port Talbot plant in South Wales, according to UK media reports this weekend.By Aditi Khanna **** FGN14 PAK-IMRAN-LAWYERS **** Imran Khan willing to talk to all but only on matters related to elections: Lawyers Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed prime minister Imran Khan is willing to talk to any political party or institution only on matters related to holding elections in the country, his lawyers have said. ****

