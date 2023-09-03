Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to flag off third phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Jodhpur on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the third phase of the BJPs Parivartan Yatra from poll-bound Rajasthans Jaisalmer district on September 4, the party said on Sunday.The yatra will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:24 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the third phase of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on September 4, the party said on Sunday.

The yatra will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days. It will culminate in Jodhpur on September 21, the BJP's Jodhpur unit said in a release.

The yatra will cover 33 constituencies in six districts of the Jodhpur division -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Jodhpur. It will also pass through 10 constituencies of Nagaur district and eight constituencies of Ajmer district.

During the yatra, 45 public meetings will be held and the final one will be held here on September 21, the BJP said.

BJP national secretary and Rajasthan co-incharge Amrita Rahatkar and Jodhpur division incharge Jagveer Chhaba had recently visited Jodhpur to oversee the preparations for the yatra.

The party has asked its workers and leaders to arrange transport for the public meetings and bring people from their constituencies to attend them.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

