BJP and LG turned Delhi into garbage mound: Atishi

It is with pain that I have to say that the BJP and the LG have filled Delhi with garbage and today, when the AAP-led MCD is cleaning the national capital, they are visiting the spots to get themselves photographed and claim credit. The AAP leader also said the preparations for the G20 summit will go on till the last minute since it is akin to a wedding ceremony.In India, preparations for a wedding go on till the last minute.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:50 IST
Delhi cabinet minister Atishi accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday of turning the national capital into a garbage mound, while asserting that the MCD under the AAP has been working hard for the last six months to clean the roads.

In an interview to PTI on Saturday, Saxena said lesser efforts would have been required to clean Delhi had the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city worked throughout the last nine years.

Atishi inspected the Moti Bagh stretch on Sunday.

Reacting to Saxena's statement during her visit, she said, ''Why has a need arisen to clean Delhi's roads? Why are mechanical sweeping machines being used on Delhi's roads? It is because the BJP did not do anything in its 15-year tenure in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi).

''In fact, the MCD was under the LG for a year, but where did he get the work done? It is with pain that I have to say that the BJP and the LG have filled Delhi with garbage and today, when the AAP-led MCD is cleaning the national capital, they are visiting the spots to get themselves photographed and claim credit.'' The AAP leader also said the preparations for the G20 summit will go on till the last minute since it is akin to a wedding ceremony.

''In India, preparations for a wedding go on till the last minute. The preparations for the summit are done, but the beautification work will go on till the last minute. We want Delhi to be decked up for the visiting delegates,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

