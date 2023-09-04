“INDIA Alliance is silent on this...,” Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while speaking about Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan statement, accused the INDIA alliance of making the statement as part of their plan to attract minority voters and said 'Udaynidhi's remark after the meeting of the INDIA alliance points towards a well-planned statement'. "The way Udaynidhi Stalin made the anti-Santan statement after the meeting of the INDIA alliance points towards a well-planned statement. By making statements like this, they want to eradicate the Sanatan Hindu Dharma. They have been making statements like this to attract minority voters," he said.

While speaking to ANI on Monday, he demanded strict action be taken against Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his anti-Sanatan statement. He further added that the INDIA alliance leaders' silence on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks suggests that they agree with his statement.

"I strongly condemn Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement and demand strict action be taken against him. The INDIA Alliance is silent on this, which means that they agree with his statement," he said. Earlier, a controversy broke out after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, on Saturday, addressing the 'Santana Abolition Conference' said, "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. He also compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, or the Coronavirus and said, "Few things cannot be opposed; those should be abhorred only. We cannot oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. That's how we eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

Udhayanidhi has come under severe criticism since he made these remarks. Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Supreme Court filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Udhyanidhi Stalin on Sunday (September 3). The complainant, Vineet Jindal, claimed that Stalin's son made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and incendiary statement against Sanatam Dharm. "Being a Hindu and Sanatan dharma follower, my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for eradicating Sanatan dharma," he said in his complaint.

The complainant further said that Udhayanidhi's comparison of Sanatan dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, and corona and his remark to eradicate them shows his intent of calling for and promoting the genocide of Hindu dharma followers. Udhayanidhi also took to his X handle on Saturday and wrote, "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality."

"I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society, in any forum," he wrote on X. "Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news," he added. (ANI)

