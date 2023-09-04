A BJP ploy to break up, divide regional forces: AIUDF leader on ‘One Nation, One Election’

Coming down heavily on the Centre over the formation of a high-level committee to explore the feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election', All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam said the move was aimed at breaking the regional parties. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Islam said, "One Nation One Election' is only an extension of the BJP brand of politics. It is a ploy to project across the country and confine the regional leaders and the parties they represent to the respective states. The larger conspiracy is to break up regional forces," Islam said.

If the BJP wants to bring a 'One Nation One Election' Bill, they would need the support of 14 state assemblies, the AIUDF leader said, adding that they only have 10 assemblies on their side. "The beauty of India is in its diversity and unity. Until 1968-69, there were only instances when elections were held in a uniform manner. If they want to pass it (One Nation, One Election Bill), they need the support of all 14 state assemblies. But they only have 10 on their side. Where will they get the support?" the AIUDF leader questioned.

'One Nation, One Election' proposes holding the Lok Sabha and assembly elections at the same time. "It is not feasible. What if the Opposition brings a no-confidence motion against a government? Would we have a 'One Nation, One Election' then? Three to four governments in the country fell in 1989, 1990, 1991, and 1992. If 'One Nation, One Election' comes into effect, will the President's Rule be imposed in all states, which have elected governments, just for all elections to be held uniformly?" Islam said.

While he agreed that uniform elections would reduce the burden on the public exchequer, Islam claimed was only trying to divide the regional parties. "The expenditure incurred in the 2019 general elections was Rs 60,000 crore. If all elections were conducted at the same time, the electoral expenses would be reduced significantly. But will the regional parties agree to the idea? When the Opposition alliance met in Maharashtra, the BJP tried to divide the parties. They tried to separate AAP from the alliance but did not succeed. The BJP is merely trying to impose this idea on the Opposition so that they are confined to their own states," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)