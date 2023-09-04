Putin repeats Russian position on grain deal after talks with Erdogan
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin restated after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that Russia would be ready to return to the Black Sea grain deal once all agreements relevant to the accord are fulfilled.
Putin repeated previous criticism of the West over the deal, which Russia quit in July.
(Writing by Felix Light)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Felix Light
- Vladimir Putin
- West
- Russia
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Putin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone jammed over Moscow region
Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone downed over Moscow region
Science News Roundup: Factbox-Russia's Luna-25 moon mission fails: what you need to know; Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure
Russia destroys Ukrainian drones in Moscow region, flights disrupted
Two people seriously wounded in West Bank shooting - Israel ambulance service