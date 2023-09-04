"Govt has failed in Cauvery water management since beginning," Karnataka CM Bommai 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday spoke on the continuing row over Cauvery water sharing and said that the government has failed in managing the distribution of water since the beginning. "The government has failed in Cauvery water management since the beginning. They should have recovered when the rains subsided in the month of June. Water was not released to our farmers in the beginning. They are continuously supplying water to Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government had asked for 15000 cusecs of water. They are claiming that we have released 5 thousand cusecs of water," Karnataka CM Bommai said.

He further said, "The Mekedatu project has been in demand for centuries. During our period, Congress people campaigned and campaigned, but when I was told that this case was in the court, I did not believe it. Now Siddaramaiah is saying that the case is in court. The truth came out of his mouth." "Now there is a high demand for irrigation in both the states. Demand for water has increased for both the states," he added.

In the case of Krishna Yojana, land acquisition should be compensated according to the new rules, he said. The matter has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities. Earlier Karnataka CM said that Tamil Nadu DMK Minister Udayanidhi Stalin's statement on Sanatana Dharma is condemnable and his statement shows his 'Hitler mentality'. This is done to attract a class in elections.

Bommai has demanded that Udayanidhi, who has made anti-constitutional statements, should be removed from the cabinet immediately. This came after DMK leader and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi said that Sanatan Dharma cannot be merely opposed but should be eradicated like Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria and Corona.

Speaking to the media about this, he said, "Sanatana Dharma Sarvejana Sukhinobhavantu. Sanatana Dharma wants all beings to be happy, not just humans. The talk of uprooting Sanatan Dharma is Hitler's mindset, anti-democratic. Everyone has equal opportunity in Sanatan Dharma. Udayanidhi Stalin made an anti-constitutional statement." "Allies of the India party are confused about his statement. All religions are allowed in India. Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Islam and Sikhism are at peace here. Everyone knows what is happening in the surrounding countries. They are doing politics of appeasement for their desire for power. People of India notice all this," he added.

Responding to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opposition to free schemes, he said that the income of all the people should increase and the economy should increase, then the country and the individual will get a chance for development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is only a short period. Earlier Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatan Dharma cannot be merely opposed but should be abolished.

"Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We cannot oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," DMK leader said. (ANI)

