Left Menu

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad' yatras from Sheopur and Gwalior on Tuesday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:07 IST
Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad' yatras from Sheopur and Gwalior on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Mandla and Sheopur districts in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address public rallies at both places.

A party spokesperson said Shah will arrive in Mandla, in the state's Mahakoshal region, at 12:20pm and address a rally after inaugurating a leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, and then at 4:40pm will reach Gwalior where too he will flag off the mass outreach programme and address a gathering.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, several state ministers and party leaders will attend the two programmes, he said, adding that Shah will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will flag off a leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Khandwa on Wednesday, he said.

Polls are set to be held in MP at the end of the year and the ruling BJP is taking out yatras from different places in the state.

These will culminate with a workers' conclave titled 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' on September 25, the birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya, in Bhopal.

The Karyakarta Mahakumbh is expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first Jan Ashirwad Yatra was flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Chitrakoot in Satna district on Sunday. This yatra will pass through the state's Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, party functionaries said.

A leg of the yatra was launched from Neemuch on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023