President Alvi discusses elections with interim law minister

Pakistan President Arif Alvi Monday called for following the ''spirit of the Constitution'' with regard to the decisions taken on general elections as he discussed matters related to the polls with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam.

During the meeting held at the President House, Alvi also appreciated interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar's statement that his government would abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court on the general elections, his office said in a statement.

They discussed many issues related to the holding of general elections.

The president emphasised the need for upholding the ''supremacy of the Constitution'' and said that decisions should be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Express Tribune newspaper reported that the president was contemplating announcing the dates for the next general elections.

Citing sources, the paper said that the president might make the announcement after consultations with his legal aides.

The sources expected that the president would write another letter to the ECP, suggesting a date in November for the elections.

They said that President Alvi had been advised by his legal team that an act of parliament could not override the provisions of the Constitution and that parliament might have amended the Election Act 2017 but the Constitution was clear that polls would have to take place within 90 days.

''Based on that opinion, the president will communicate the election date to the Election Commission soon," a source revealed.

The parliament was dissolved on August 9 and legally the elections should be held within 90 days. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to delay the polls until next year due to a delimitation exercise which would be completed by November 30.

Earlier, Kakar while speaking on Geo News programme 'Jirga', said the caretaker government would act in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court if it ordered to hold polls within 90 days.

