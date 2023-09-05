Bengal bypoll: Over 17 pc cast votes in first two hours in Dhupguri assembly seat

Over 17 per cent voting was recorded in the by-election to Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in the first two hours of polling, an official said.

Polling began, amid tight security, at 7 a.m. across 260 booths in the constituency, and the poll percentage stood at 17.25 till 9 a.m., he said.

"At the moment polling is absolutely peaceful. Tight security measures are in place and there is an adequate number of forces," the Election Commission official told PTI. Long queues of voters were seen outside various polling stations across the constituency. Tight security arrangements are in place across all the booths which are manned by central paramilitary forces where the casting of votes will continue till 6.30 p.m.

CPI (M)'s Ishwar Chandra Roy is contesting as the candidate of the Congress-Left alliance, while the ruling TMC has fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy, a teacher by profession.

The BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir a few years back.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated by the death of its sitting BJP MLA, Bishu Pada Ray, earlier this year.

Left-Congress alliance candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy exercised his franchise at a booth in Barogharia Gram Panchayat while Trinamool Congress nominee Nirmal Chandra Roy was seen casting his vote at a booth in Jhar Alta Gram Panchayat.

BJP candidate Tapasi Roy cast her vote at Kamat Primary School in Kayet of Gadong Gram Panchayat.

Dhupguri, a scheduled caste-reserved seat, has nearly 50 per cent Rajbanshi people and 15 per cent minority population.

The BJP had snatched the constituency from the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls.

Votes will be counted on September 8.

