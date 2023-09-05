Left Menu

'India' has incalculable brand value built over centuries, hope govt won't dispense with it: Tharoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 13:52 IST
'India' has incalculable brand value built over centuries, hope govt won't dispense with it: Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' going viral, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Tuesday said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so foolish to completely dispense with 'India' which has incalculable brand value.

The Congress has alleged that the ''Union of States'' is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as ''President of Bharat''.

In a post on X, Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said 'Bharat' is one of the country's two official names.

''While there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', which is one of the country's two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with 'India', which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries,'' he said.

''We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world,'' Tharoor said.

The G20 Summit will held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023