BJP jittery because of INDIA alliance, will be out of power soon: RJD's Manoj Jha

The BJP is jittery because of the INDIA alliance, RJD leader Manoj Jha said on Tuesday as a controversy erupted after a G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' went viral. Slamming the BJP-led government, he said the people will soon push them out of power.

The Congress has alleged that the ''Union of States'' is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as ''President of Bharat''.

''We did not know the BJP would be so jittery... It has been only a few weeks since this INDIA alliance was formed and you are bringing a resolution to change the 'Republic of India' to the 'Republic of Bharat','' Jha said. There has been no official word from the government over the issue yet.

Jha said, ''Our Constitution very clearly says 'India that is Bharat', and our (opposition alliance) tagline says -- 'Judega Bharat, Jitega India' You will be neither able to take India nor Bharat. People will snatch away the power that is enabling you to do this, people love both India and Bharat.'' Article 1 of the Constitution says ''India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States''.

Demands for changing the name 'India' to 'Bharat' have been raised by several BJP leaders in the past. In the recently concluded Monsoon Session, BJP MP Naresh Bansal had said in the Rajya Sabha that the name 'India' is a symbol of ''colonial slavery'' and should be removed from the Constitution. In June this year, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea filed for changing the name of India to Bharat, while allowing it to be treated as a representation before the Union ministries concerned.

Earlier, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, at a programme in Guwahati, had insisted that people use the name Bharat instead of India.

