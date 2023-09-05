“Corruption Nath…”: Amit Shah slams former Madhya Pradesh CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, accusing it of doing 'corruption' during its tenure under former chief minister Kamal Nath. "More than 51 poor welfare schemes were closed by this Corruption Nath...CMO became the money collection office. Congress Working Committee became a 'Corruption Working Committee'..." Shah said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla.

Shah arrived at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday to flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. Shah was received by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The BJP is taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end. These yatras will culminate on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal with a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh'.

Further, praising the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Shah congratulated the CM for the literacy campaign launched in this tribal-dominated area which ensured Manlda to be declared as a fully functional literate district. "Recently Mandla district has been declared as a fully functional literate district. I congratulate Shivraj Singh ji for the literacy campaign launched in this tribal-dominated area," Shah said.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided social and economic security to every section through all-round development in Madhya Pradesh. Shah also said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that his government is for the Dalit, Tribal, backwards and poor unlike the UPA government that was only concentrating on 'politics of appeasement'.

"Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that the minority have the first right over the vault of the country. That government was indulged only in politics of appeasement, but in 2014, when the PM addressed the Parliament for the very first time, said that his government is for the Dalit, Tribal, backwards and poor," Shah added. (ANI)

