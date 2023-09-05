Left Menu

Cong legislators and party workers to be appointed as heads of state-run boards, corpns: Karnataka DCM

Rest all will be given to party workers for the term of two or two-and-a-half years. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been under pressure from legislators who did not make it to the cabinet, and ex-lawmakers and party workers who have remained loyal to the party -- eyeing plum postings at boards and corporations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:14 IST
Cong legislators and party workers to be appointed as heads of state-run boards, corpns: Karnataka DCM
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that appointments of heads to various state-run boards and corporations in the state will be made, and both Congress legislators as well as party workers will be placed in these posts.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, indicated that about 15-20 party legislators who are eyeing the posts will be accommodated, and the rest of the posts will be given to loyal party workers.

''We will do it, don't worry,'' Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question on reports about simmering discontent within the ruling Congress over the delay in appointments to various boards and corporations, despite it being over 100 days since the party came to power in the state.

Asked whether opportunity will be given to legislators, or whether the party workers will be given priority, he said, ''Legislators are also our leaders. Isn't it wrong that I become minister and they don't get any position? They too should be given a chance. Also workers should be given an opportunity.'' He added, ''Only about 15-20 legislators may opt for board and corporation posts. Everyone is not asking, only 20-25 of them are asking, out of which we will appoint 15-20 of them (legislators). Rest all will be given to party workers for the term of two or two-and-a-half years.'' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been under pressure from legislators who did not make it to the cabinet, and ex-lawmakers and party workers who have remained loyal to the party -- eyeing plum postings at boards and corporations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023