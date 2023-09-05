Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:20 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday shared on X a G20 dinner invite issued in the name of 'The President of Bharat', amid opposition parties alleging that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

The invitation, which was also widely shared on social media, is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit.

Sharing a picture of his invite, Pradhan used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, ''Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata''.

The post was in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023