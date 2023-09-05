Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday shared on X a G20 dinner invite issued in the name of 'The President of Bharat', amid opposition parties alleging that the government was trying to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.
The invitation, which was also widely shared on social media, is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit.
Sharing a picture of his invite, Pradhan used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, ''Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata''.
The post was in Hindi.
