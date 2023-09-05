Left Menu

We should respect each other's religion: CM Arvind Kejriwal on DMK leader's remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is from Sanatan Dharma and stressed on respecting every religion, amid a controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalins eradicate Sanatan Dharma comment.Kejriwals Aam Aadmi Party AAP is part of the INDIA opposition bloc that is being targeted by the BJP over the DMK leaders remarks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:24 IST
We should respect each other's religion: CM Arvind Kejriwal on DMK leader's remarks on Sanatan Dharma
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is from 'Sanatan Dharma' and stressed on respecting every religion, amid a controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's ''eradicate Sanatan Dharma'' comment.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is part of the INDIA opposition bloc that is being targeted by the BJP over the DMK leader's remarks. Delhi BJP leaders had also asked the AAP chief to clear his stand on the issue.

''I am from Sanatan Dharma. Many of you also belong to Sanatan Dharma. I feel we should respect each other's religion and not speak wrong against it. It is not right. Everyone should respect each other's religion,'' Kejriwal said at a press conference. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, said Sanatan is against equality and social justice. He likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. He referred to Sanatan Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at the event.

The DMK leader's remarks have triggered a row with BJP leaders and Union ministers attacking the opposition bloc INDIA, asking if its recent Mumbai meeting was to target the Hindu religion, and the Congress saying that it respects all religions but others have the freedom to express their views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023