3-day session of Uttarakhand Assembly begins

A three-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began on Tuesday with obituary references to members and former members who passed away in the interim between the current and the last sessions of the House.
The state's first supplementary budget for 2023-24 and ordinances will be tabled in the house on Wednesday. Tributes were paid by the members to Bageshwar MLA and Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das who passed away in April and former MLA Kunwar Singh Negi who died in June this year.
Das was described by the ruling party and opposition members as a ''simple man'' who always lived in the midst of the people of his constituency and worked tirelessly for them.
The members said Negi would be remembered for the ease with which he solved complicated problems as a legislator.
