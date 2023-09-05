Left Menu

Changing original 'Bharat' name to India was British legacy: Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said the countrys original name was unquestionably Bharat and changing it to India was the legacy of the British.A row erupted on Tuesday after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as President of Bharat instead of the customary President of India, with the opposition accusing the Modi government of planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the countrys name.I do not understand why there should be a dispute over the names- Bharat and India.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:02 IST
Changing original 'Bharat' name to India was British legacy: Sumitra Mahajan
  • Country:
  • India

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said the country's original name was ''unquestionably'' Bharat and changing it to ''India'' was the legacy of the British.

A row erupted on Tuesday after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', with the opposition accusing the Modi government of planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

''I do not understand why there should be a dispute over the names- Bharat and India. The original name of our country was Bharat. The country is also called Hindustan," Mahajan told PTI.

She said the Sindhu Valley civilisation was called the Indus Valley civilization by the British.

''As a result, the British started addressing Bharat as India as per their understanding. Due to the British rule over Bharat, the term remained in vogue," the former Lok Sabha member said.

Mahajan said no person should have any objection to India being called Bharat. ''We, as citizens of Bharat, call ourselves Bharatiya," she added.

Whenever I used to go on foreign tours as Lok Sabha speaker, I would jokingly say that I should get the front chair based on the English alphabet as I represent Bharat, whose name starts with the letter ''B''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023