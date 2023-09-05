Left Menu

BJP leader Patra shares official reference to PM Modi as 'Prime Minister of Bharat'

The reference to Modi as the Prime Minister of Bharat comes close on the heels of a G20 invite for a dinner on September 9 in the name of the President of Bharat, which triggered a row as opposition parties alleged that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the countrys name.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:02 IST
BJP leader Patra shares official reference to PM Modi as 'Prime Minister of Bharat'
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday evening shared an official information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he has been referred to as the ''Prime Minister of Bharat''.

Modi will be leaving for Indonesia on Wednesday night to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. The reference to Modi as the ''Prime Minister of Bharat'' comes close on the heels of a G20 invite for a dinner on September 9 in the name of the ''President of Bharat'', which triggered a row as opposition parties alleged that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name. Customarily, in English, the country is referred as India.

Senior BJP leaders and ministers have cheered the move by the Rashtrapati Bhavan with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar asking what is the problem with using ''President of Bharat'' as the country is also Bharat.

The move also further fuelled the speculation that the issue of changing the name of the country could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18. Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who first highlighted the development, accused the government of assaulting the idea of the country being a ''Union of States'', as mentioned in the Constitution which describes the country as ''India, that is Bharat''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023