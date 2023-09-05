Left Menu

How confused govt is, PM of Bharat at ASEAN-India summit: Cong

Updated: 05-09-2023 23:18 IST
How confused govt is, PM of Bharat at ASEAN-India summit: Cong
Amid the India-Bharat name row, the Congress on Tuesday said the government was ''confused'' as it was referring to Narendra Modi as ''the Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit''.

The opposition's swipe came shortly after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a document related to Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he is referred to as the ''Prime Minister of Bharat''.

Modi will be leaving for Indonesia on Wednesday night to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Look at how confused the Modi government is! The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit.'' ''All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA,'' he said.

The reference to Modi as the ''Prime Minister of Bharat'' comes close on the heels of a G20 invite for a dinner on September 9 in the name of the ''President of Bharat'', which triggered a row as opposition parties alleged the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

