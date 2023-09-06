Left Menu

Doesn't behove Centre to change names with political motives: Sukhbir Badal on G20 invite row

How will the world perceive a country which is indulging in such political stunts, Badal asked in his post on X.What India needs is respect for all.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 00:21 IST
Doesn't behove Centre to change names with political motives: Sukhbir Badal on G20 invite row
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it does not behove the Centre to ''change names with political motives'' at a time when the country is hosting a G20 summit.

The government should focus on development and not create divisiveness in society, Badal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

His reaction came after a massive furore erupted over invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India' with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

''It does not behove a Union govt to change names with political motives at a time when it is hosting the #G20 summit. How will the world perceive a country which is indulging in such political stunts,'' Badal asked in his post on X.

''What India needs is respect for all. We will be a strong nation if there is respect for all religions and creeds. Not by changing names. Every citizen must feel he is a part of the country. Include everyone. Concentrate on development. Don't create divisiveness in society,'' he said.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are set to attend the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023