Doesn't behove Centre to change names with political motives: Sukhbir Badal on G20 invite row

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it does not behove the Centre to ''change names with political motives'' at a time when the country is hosting a G20 summit.

The government should focus on development and not create divisiveness in society, Badal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

His reaction came after a massive furore erupted over invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India' with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

''It does not behove a Union govt to change names with political motives at a time when it is hosting the #G20 summit. How will the world perceive a country which is indulging in such political stunts,'' Badal asked in his post on X.

''What India needs is respect for all. We will be a strong nation if there is respect for all religions and creeds. Not by changing names. Every citizen must feel he is a part of the country. Include everyone. Concentrate on development. Don't create divisiveness in society,'' he said.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are set to attend the event.

