Simultaneous polls: HM Shah, Meghwal to meet Kovind
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal would meet former president and head of the panel on simultaneous polls Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.
On Saturday, the government had notified a high-level committee under Kovind to look into and make recommendations on the issue of holding synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.
While Shah is a member of the committee, Meghwal is a special invitee. On Sunday, top law ministry officials had briefed Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghwal
- Kovind
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Amit Shah
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Shah
ALSO READ
BJP's Rajasthan poll manifesto to be based on development, good governance: Meghwal
Process of revising colonial-era laws formidable task: Law Minister Meghwal
Dalits have faith in PM Modi's leadership, says Meghwal, as local leaders, retired bureaucrats join BJP in Rajasthan
IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised, says Law Minister Meghwal
Law minister Meghwal justifies overhaul of criminal laws; says present laws lack Indianness