Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor Vinod Verma says his family members summoned by ED

Vinod Verma, political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Wednesday said his family members including two sons have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Verma, who himself had been questioned by the central agency last week in a case related to an alleged betting and gambling app, posted a picture with the family members on X, saying he dropped them at the ED office here. He did not, however, mention in which case they had been summoned.

"ED has now called my family. I have left my two sons Punarvasu and Tathagat and brother-in-law Tukendra Verma at the ED office. My wife Jaya has been called tomorrow. The agencies can do whatever they want at the behest of the central government but they cannot break the morale of @bhupeshbaghel ji and his team," he further wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The ED had recorded the statements of Verma and the chief minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Manish Banchhore under the the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 28.

The properties of Verma and two OSDs -- Ashish Verma and Manish Banchhore -- were raided by the ED on August 23 in connection with a money laundering investigation into 'Mahadev Online Book', an alleged illegal betting app.

Assistant sub-inspector Chandrabhushan Verma, alleged hawala operator brothers Anil and Sunil Dammani, and Satish Chandrakar were arrested in the case on the same day.

The ED alleged that the arrested policeman used his relationship with Vinod Verma and hawala funds received from Dubai to influence high-ranking officials and politicians connected to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office.

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal who hail from Bhilai in the state were the ''main promoters'' of the app and operated from Dubai, the agency claimed.

Chief minister Baghel had alleged that raids by the ED and Income Tax department on his colleagues were malicious attempts to defame and suppress the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

Vinod Verma had also held a press conference on August 24, asserting that he did not have a ''single penny'' of ill-gotten wealth.

Terming the ED raids as ''dacoity,'' he alleged that it seized jewellery from his house even though he produced their bills of purchase.

