Left Menu

INDIA bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue being raised to mislead people: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP and it is trying to mislead people by raising the India-Bharat issue.He said the Congress has already spread the message of Bharat Jodo through its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.They are getting nervous over INDIA alliance, he said addressing a public rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.We are already saying Bharat Jodo but you are trying to bring something new.

PTI | Bhilwara | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:43 IST
INDIA bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue being raised to mislead people: Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP and it is trying to mislead people by raising the ''India-Bharat'' issue.

He said the Congress has already spread the message of ''Bharat Jodo'' through its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

''They are getting nervous over INDIA (alliance),'' he said addressing a public rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.

''We are already saying 'Bharat Jodo' but you are trying to bring something new. We spread the message of Bharat Jodo through Bharat Jodo Yatra. Whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people,'' he said.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023