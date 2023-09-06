INDIA bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue being raised to mislead people: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP and it is trying to mislead people by raising the India-Bharat issue.He said the Congress has already spread the message of Bharat Jodo through its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.They are getting nervous over INDIA alliance, he said addressing a public rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.We are already saying Bharat Jodo but you are trying to bring something new.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP and it is trying to mislead people by raising the ''India-Bharat'' issue.
He said the Congress has already spread the message of ''Bharat Jodo'' through its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
''They are getting nervous over INDIA (alliance),'' he said addressing a public rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.
''We are already saying 'Bharat Jodo' but you are trying to bring something new. We spread the message of Bharat Jodo through Bharat Jodo Yatra. Whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people,'' he said.
The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanyakumari
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress
- Bharat Jodo
- Rajasthan
- Bhilwara
- Kashmir
- INDIA
- Jodo Yatra
ALSO READ
BJP to kick-start 4 'Parivartan Yatra's' in poll-bound Rajasthan from next month
BJP's Rajasthan poll manifesto to be based on development, good governance: Meghwal
Vedanta seeks minimum USD 9.5 for Rajasthan gas
In many ways, Rahul's Ladakh Yatra is continuation of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Cong
Rajasthan CM's vision for 'Mission-2030' blurred, says BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi