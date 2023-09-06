Left Menu

Sanatan Dharma made Droupadi Murmu the first tribal woman President: TN BJP

Droupadi Murmu, belonging to a tribal community was made the President and first citizen of the country and that is Sanatan Dharma, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on Wednesday.Seeking to rebut DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalins accusation that Murmu had not been invited to the new Parliament buildings recent inauguration and that showed Sanatans discriminatory practice, State BJP President K Annamalai wondered why the DMK did not vote for her.Why the DMK did not vote in support of her in the Presidential election he sought to know.

PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:45 IST
Sanatan Dharma made Droupadi Murmu the first tribal woman President: TN BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Droupadi Murmu, belonging to a tribal community was made the President and first citizen of the country and that is Sanatan Dharma, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on Wednesday.

Seeking to rebut DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's accusation that Murmu had not been invited to the new Parliament building's recent inauguration and that showed Sanatan's ''discriminatory'' practice, State BJP President K Annamalai wondered why the DMK did not vote for her.

''Why the DMK did not vote in support of her in the Presidential election?'' he sought to know. Asserting that all castes are equal, he said, to counter the DMK and for the sake of argument, he was asking the Tamil Nadu's ruling party about the candidate it supported. ''You (DMK) voted for Yashwant Sinha (against Murmu); to which community does he belong?'' Annamalai asked during his interaction with reporters at Srivilliputhur near here. ''We the people of the country made her the President and that is Sanatan Dharma; why did not you vote in favour of her? The BJP leader also demanded to know if the DMK voted in favour of Ram Nath Kovind from the Scheduled Castes community. ''We, the believers of Sanatan Dharma voted for him as we believe that all are equal. Learn about Sanatan Dharma from us and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' On Tuesday night, Udhayanidhi, when asked by reporters to give an ''example'' to Sanatan's discriminatory practices that he opposed, the minister told reporters the ''best example is Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, that is the best current example.'' Even if Udhayanidhi had spoken about ''eradicating'' any other religion, his party's would have been the first voice against it. Similarly, he was opposing Udhayanidhi's comment against Sanatan Dharma, Annamalai said. The BJP leader said for the past many decades the DMK has been levelling the very same allegations and making foolish accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023