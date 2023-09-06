I could be arrested, attacked, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Left Menu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that he could be arrested on Wednesday or sometime soon.Naidu made these remarks during an interaction with the public at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district today and alleged that he could even be attacked.Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that he could be arrested on Wednesday or sometime soon.

Naidu made these remarks during an interaction with the public at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district today and alleged that he could even be attacked.

''Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities,'' Naidu pointing out to YSRCP government said.

To face this kind of ''atrocious regime'', he called on at least one person from each household to make ''sacrifices'' for the state and move forward.

The former chief minister asserted that he had lived a steadfast life and claimed that nobody dared to file a suit against him in 45 years, and added that there was no proof or evidence against him.

According to Naidu, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had allegedly filed several cases against him but had failed to cause any damage to him.

Vowing that he will never compromise, Naidu, who is also Opposition leader in the state assembly, said his journey will continue until justice is achieved and drove home the message that the state is important.

He said those who commit injustice will be ''buried in the sands of time'', noting that it is going to happen in another four or six months' time for which people are prepared.

Further, he noted that TDP is going to get its best ever mandate in the forthcoming elections.

