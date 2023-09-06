Religious scholars to discuss 'conspiracy' against Sanatan-Hindu culture in 4-day conclave at Varanasi

Seers and religious scholars from different parts of the country will converge in Varanasi in November to deliberate on the alleged "conspiracy" against Sanatan-Hindu culture and other issues, a senior functionary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti said on Wednesday. The four-day Sanskriti Sansad, set to begin on November 2, will also discuss the controversial remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatan Dharma', said Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti secretary general Swami Jitendranand Saraswati. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravendra Puri and VHP working president Alok Kumar.

"It is a matter of concern that in the last few days, leaders of the Congress, DMK and the CPI have made abusive statements against the eternal Sanatan Dharma. It has been compared with mosquitoes, dengue and malaria. DMK leader (Udhayanidhi) gave a call for genocide of Hindus and remains unapologetic," Swami Saraswati said. "For the first time such a threat has been passed against Sanatan-Hindus after Aurangzeb (Mughal emperor)... We cannot remain silent. We will take the challenge under the framework of the Constitution," he said, adding "It is a dangerous political initiative". Swami Saraswati said the issue will be discussed at the Sanskriti Sansad in Varanasi. "Shankaracharyas (heads of various mutt and peeth), dharmacharyas (spiritual gurus) and scholars from across 600 districts will come to attend the event in Kashi (Varanasi)," he added.

According to the agenda of the four-day conclave, participants will discuss a range of topics like "external and internal conspiracy against Sanatan Hindu culture, temple centred system of Sanatan Hindu religion, mockery of history, illegal control of governments over Hindu temples, women and youth''.

