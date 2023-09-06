TN police file FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya
An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJPs IT department, for distorting Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalins remark on Sanatan Dharma, police said here on Wednesday.Days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for genocide of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, the city police said a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhis remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's IT department, for distorting Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma, police said here on Wednesday.
Days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for ''genocide'' of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, the city police said a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi's remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people. The FIR was registered following a complaint, they said and did not elaborate. On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports portfolio alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and it should hence be ''eradicated.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
“Is Mohabbat Ki Dukan filled with so much poison against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva?” asks MP CM Chouhan on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark
Congress and INDIA bloc members should apologise for insulting Sanatan Dharma: Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatan dharma' for votebank politics
Did opposition INDIA bloc's meeting in Mumbai decide on targeting Sanatan Dharma, ask BJP leaders
“INDIA alliance should apologise to nation”: Uma Bharti on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark regarding Sanatan Dharma