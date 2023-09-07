Brazil's Lula to announce cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon -sources
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to announce a ministry cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon as he seeks to shore up support for his political agenda from a powerful bloc of lawmakers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Lula will name federal lawmaker Andre Fufuca as the sports minister, while lawmaker Silvio Costa Filho will be the ports and airports minister.
