Rahul Gandhi shares glimpse from his Bharat Jodo Yatra as it completes one year
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the first anniversary of his Bharat Jodi Yatra, shared a video on X showing his 136-day journey, which covered 4,000-km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the first anniversary of his Bharat Jodi Yatra, shared a video on X showing his 136-day journey, which covered 4,000-km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. "Crores of steps towards unity and love of Bharat Jodo Yatra have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country," he captioned the video. "The journey continues—till hatred vanishes, till India unites. This is my promise! he added.
https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1699623506277708132 The three-minute-ten-second video shows Rahul Gandhi's entire journey, his visit to different states, foot marches, and meetings with Congress leaders and workers during the yatra.
To mark the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress in different states will organize foot marches and rallies. However, Rahul Gandhi won't be there to join the celebration of Yatra's anniversary as he is out on a week-long Europe tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
