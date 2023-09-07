Congress stages march to mark 1st anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress party staged a peaceful march in Srinagar on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) march was led by senior Congress leader Tariq Hamid Karra.

Karra said the march was a reiteration of the yatra launched by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to ''counter the narrative of hate'' in the country.

''People of Jammu and Kashmir see Rahul Gandhi as a saviour and they feel only he can deliver them from various problems that they are facing,'' he said.

On the Supreme Court hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, Karra said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were hopeful that the verdict would be in their favour.

''The matter is before the Supreme Court. So, I cannot comment. But the people of Jammu and Kashmir are hopeful that the verdict will be in our favour,'' he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and ended in Srinagar on January 30 this year. During the 145-day yatra, Rahul Gandhi travelled more than 4,000 kilometres with several party leaders.

Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

